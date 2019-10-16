She may be one of Hollywood’s most iconic actresses, but Angelina Jolie said her kids want nothing to do with the glitz and glamour of show business. In a recent interview while promoting Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, the mom of five revealed her children don’t want to follow in her acting footsteps.

“None of my kids want to be actors,” the 44-year-old beauty — who is the proud mom of Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox — shared with People. “[They’re into] business, humanitarian affairs, things like that.”

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

In 2014, Angelina’s youngest daughter, Vivienne, appeared as a young Aurora in the original Maleficent film. Although the adorable youngster got a taste of the acting world, Angelina dished that “nobody was interested” in receiving a small role in the new movie.

“I tried,” the Lara Croft: Tomb Raider actress said of getting one of her kiddos to appear in the Disney sequel. “Viv still can’t believe I made her a princess.” LOL!

Angelina’s confession comes just weeks after the brunette beauty — who shares her six kids with ex-husband Brad Pitt — opened up about raising her kids in the spotlight. Angelina explained why she’s kept her kids’ exposure to Hollywood to a minimum while simultaneously trying to juggle an impressive acting career.

“I’ve wanted them to be exposed to it all,” the proud mama shared with Extra in late September. “It’s a part of their life. But it’s not important to them and a center of their lives in a way that’s unhealthy. It’s all fun.”

Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock

Even though the Mr. and Mrs. Smith star revealed her kiddos aren’t caught up in the fame and fortune, Angelina still brought them along for the L.A. premiere of Maleficent 2. She and her brood were all smiles as they hit the red carpet at the highly anticipated premiere in Los Angeles on September 30.

Although Angelina’s eldest son, Maddox, couldn’t make it to the family outing considering he’s currently studying college at Yonsei University in South Korea, the award-winning star reunited with him just days later at the film premiere in Tokyo, Japan. Maddox joined mom Angelina and sister Zahara as they walked the red carpet on October 3.

Angelina couldn’t be a more dedicated mama!