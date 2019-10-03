A family affair! Angelina Jolie was all smiles as she stepped out at the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premiere on Thursday, October 3. The iconic actress reunited with her 18-year-old son Maddox as he joined his mom and his 14-year-old sister Zahara for the premiere in Tokyo, Japan.

The 44-year-old beauty had her beaming smile on full display as she posed for pics alongside her son and daughter on the famous red carpet. Their outing at the red carpet event marks the first time Angelina saw Maddox since he left for college at Yonsei University in South Korea in late August.

The Mr. and Mrs. Smith actress — who is also the mom of Pax, 15, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, with ex-husband Brad Pitt — looked absolutely stunning as she stepped out for the occasion. Ang donned a dazzling, sleeveless gown that featured silver embellishments throughout the entire bodice.

Her two kiddos, on the other hand, looked just as incredible as their famous mama. Maddox enjoyed his break from college as he donned an elegant, all-black suit, while his little sister came dressed to impress in a beautiful, black gown that featured lace design. They grow up so fast!

Prior to the premiere, Angelina opened up about her upcoming reunion with her eldest son and gushed about how she couldn’t wait to have him in her arms. “He’s flying to meet me in Japan,” the Oscar winner told Extra while attending the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premiere in Los Angeles. “I am two days away from my hug. He’s great. I know he is solid, he’s fine, but I need it.”

Around the time that she dropped Maddox off at college, the loving mom of five opened up about parting ways with her first child. “It’s hard but actually really exciting! He’s ready and he’s so smart. And I’m so proud of him,” she gushed to Us Weekly at the time. “And I’m excited. I’m excited about his choices.”

To see pics from Angelina and Maddox’s outing at the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premiere in Japan, scroll through the gallery below!