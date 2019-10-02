Now we know why Angelina Jolie is done with marriage! Apparently, she is through with the idea of tying the knot again because of how her relationship with Brad Pitt turned out. Having been together since 2005’s Mr. and Mrs. Smith, the duo got married in 2014 before they called it quits just two years later.

“She felt that Brad pressured her,” a source recently revealed to Us Weekly. The insider also said that the 44-year-old actress “will never get married again” because of how things between the two A-listers ended.

Shutterstock

Although the two stars haven’t really opened up a lot about their breakup over the years, Brad did admit that he used the divorce from Angelina to help him play an astronaut who’s searching for his father in Ad Astra.

“A breakup of a family is certainly an eye-opener that as one — and I’m speaking in general again,” he said during an interview with NPR. “But as one needs to understand, I had to understand my own culpability in that, and what can I do better,” he added. “Because I don’t want to go on like this.”

Brad and Angelina’s breakup was especially hard on their six kids — Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13 and Knox and Vivienne, both 11. Since the divorce, Brad has barely spent time with them and, when Maddox was asked if his father would visit him at college in South Korea, he simply replied, “Um, I don’t know about that.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Maddox was asked that question in a video obtained by In Touch Weekly. In the short clip, a person also asked him if his relationship is done with his father and Maddox just replied with, “Whatever happens, happens.”

He could have had this response because he has a better relationship with his mom — after all, she adopted him in 2002. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor didn’t adopt him until 2006. “Maddox doesn’t really see himself as Brad’s son,” a source told the outlet. “Maddox is extra special to Angie because he’s her first.”

Despite all the ups and downs this family has had, we surely hope this story has a happy ending!