Proud papa! Angelina Jolie‘s incredible acting skills may have been on full display during the premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, but her dad Jon Voight couldn’t help but draw attention to her admirable parenting chops.

While attending the highly anticipated world premiere in Los Angeles on Monday, September 30, the Midnight Cowboy actor opened up about his six grandchildren and boasted about how great of a mother Angelina is for them.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

“She’s good at it,” Jon, 80, gushed to Us Weekly on the red carpet. “She’s a really good, good mommy. Well, it’s the way she has to do it herself. It’s just how she lives her life. And she does! She’s very open.”

The Ray Donovan actor even dished that he’d love to work alongside his daughter again. “I like to be with my children working,” he told the outlet. “We haven’t found anything since Tomb Raider [in 2001], but maybe we will.”

Jon also revealed that he “certainly could” see his grandchildren — Maddox, 19, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox — acting with their mom in the future.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The Anaconda star’s speculation about his grandkids’ possible careers comes just days after the Mr. and Mrs. Smith actress revealed how her brood, who she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt, really feels about Hollywood.

“I’ve wanted them to be exposed to it all,” the 44-year-old beauty admitted while chatting with Extra on Sunday, September 29. “It’s a part of their life. But it’s not important to them and a center of their lives in a way that’s unhealthy. It’s all fun.”

Despite opening up about their limited exposure to Hollywood, Angelina stepped out for the premiere of the new Maleficent film and she had five of her six kids adorably in tow.

The proud mama was all smiles as she walked the red carpet with her sweet family on Monday night. Maddox, who is currently in college at Yonsei University in South Korea, was noticeably missing from the family event.

By the way they work the red carpet, we think Angelina’s children are perfect Hollywood material. Keep it up, mama!