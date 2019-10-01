Oh, what a night! Angelina Jolie had the best time ever at her Maleficent: Mistress of Evil movie premiere on Monday, September 30, thanks to her superstar kids. The family walked the red carpet looking happier than ever and they shared a couple of laughs before heading inside to see their mom’s new film.

Although Angelina’s oldest son, Maddox, 18, couldn’t make it to the event due to the fact that he is in college at Yonsei University in South Korea, his siblings — Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13 and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — made sure they had a good time for him in his absence.

For a family that really isn’t into fame, Angelina and her kids sure looked like they had a blast together, even though the mom of six tries to keep her children’s Hollywood exposure to a minimum.

“I’ve wanted them to be exposed to it all,” she recently shared to Extra in an interview. “It’s a part of their life. But it’s not important to them and a center of their lives in a way that’s unhealthy. It’s all fun.”

Angelina shares her kids with ex-husband Brad Pitt and, since most of her kids are now teenagers, Angelina admits she’s reached a whole new phase in her life and she likes it.

“When your children are little, you feel more ‘mommy,’” the dark haired beauty previously explained to HELLO!. “When they are teenagers, you start to remember yourself as a teenager. You see them going to punk clubs, and you wonder why you can’t go. I’m in this fun moment where I’m rediscovering myself.” We can tell!

Motherhood looks good on Angelina and she isn’t concerned about how she’s parenting her kids. Angelina just enjoys spending time with her brood, even if that means taking them to a movie premiere.

“As they grow up, I find my children are strong individuals but still open-minded,” she said. “I try to lead by example and be kind and gracious, as my mother was — and loving and tolerant.”

Scroll below to see photos of Angelina and her children at the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil movie premiere!