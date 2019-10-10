One proud mom! Angelina Jolie has nothing but positive things to say when it comes to her oldest child, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, and that won’t be changing anytime soon!

The 44-year-old attended the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil on Wednesday, October 9, in London, and gushed about Maddox, 18, while on the red carpet. “I’m so happy for him that [Maddox has] grown up into such a good man,” the actress told ET. “I say that ’cause he’s smart and he’s doing his work but he’s also wild. He’s balanced in his teenage years.” In fact, the young man even got some fresh ink.

Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock

“He got tattooed,” the Oscar-winner revealed with a smile. The A-lister was joined at the premiere by four of her kids — daughters Zahara, 14, and Shiloh, 13, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 11. Her second oldest son Pax was not there, and neither was Maddox who is currently studying in South Korea. However, Angelina is quite happy that she is able to have most of her children by her side when she attends events.

“It would be quite lonely if I was doing it all by myself,” the Hollywood star confessed to the outlet. “It’s never fun to focus on yourself anyway. When you’re all taking care of each other and you’re making a game out of it and being silly, it’s nice for me as a mom. It’s moments. … I’m also watching my kids grow up and watching my daughter put on a beautiful dress and figure out the right heels and all that mom stuff. It just means a lot.” So great!

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Angelina shares her six kids with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. The pair tied the knot in 2014 before parting ways in 2016. And while the Ad Astra star wasn’t there, Angelina is trying her best to mend the relationship between him and Maddox.

“Brad has talked to Angelina about visiting Maddox in Seoul,” a source told Us Weekly. “Angelina has been trying to heal the rift between father and son.” But while “Maddox hasn’t been receptive, Brad remains upbeat that Maddox will reach out,” the insider added.

We’re just glad to hear that Maddox has grown up into an incredible person!