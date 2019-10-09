With six kids at home, a new Disney movie about to be released and having recently joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Angelina Jolie has got a lot going on. Her father, Jon Voight, couldn’t be more proud of her success.

“It’s wonderful for me to spend time with Angie,” the dad of two recently gushed to The Hollywood Reporter. “Any five minutes I get, I’m always appreciative, so this is great that I could come and hang out with her a little bit — and the kids too.”

When Angelina, 44, was just a little girl, she and her father used to be at odds, but it seems like that time is long gone. They repaired their relationship and now Jon has nothing but nice things to say about his daughter.

“I’m a father and a fan,” he said about the Mr. and Mrs. Smith star’s acting career. “Like all really fine actors, Angie has got her own unique approach and, you know, set of understandings. She’s very strong about that. When she comes to a set, she’s so totally comfortable. She knows what she wants.”

Jon supports Angie so much that he attended the world premiere of her new film, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, on Monday, September 30, in Los Angeles. While there, he spoke to Us Weekly about his daughter’s parenting.

“She’s good at it,” he said on the red carpet. “She’s a really good, good mommy. Well, it’s the way she has to do it herself. It’s just how she lives her life. And she does! She’s very open.”

Jon’s right! Angelina is very open. Recently she’s been on a press tour for her new Disney movie and she’s practically been taking her kids — Maddox, 19, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox — with her to every event.

Even though Maddox is currently attending college in South Korea, he joined his mom on the red carpet for the Japan premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil on Thursday, October 3, in Tokyo. At the event, he looked so happy standing next to his mom, who bedazzled the crowd in her silver sleeveless gown.

It’s no wonder Jon is proud of Angelina. She’s an amazing parent and a great businesswoman!