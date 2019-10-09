Turning the page. Even though Maddox Jolie-Pitt may not have the best relationship with his dad Brad Pitt, his mom, Angelina Jolie, wants to make sure that things are mended between the two.

The former couple’s eldest child, 18, is currently attending college in South Korea, and “Brad has talked to Angelina about visiting Maddox in Seoul,” a source revealed to Us Weekly. “Angelina has been trying to heal the rift between father and son.” However, “Maddox hasn’t been receptive,” the insider added.

Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock

At first, according to the source, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor, 55, didn’t feel his ex-wife was “making a concerted effort” to reconnect him with his son. Although his thinking has changed. “Brad remains upbeat that Maddox will reach out,” the insider explained. The relationship between Brad and Maddox hasn’t been the strongest for quite some time — the A-lister didn’t even help his boy move into college.

“Brad hasn’t been spending much time with Maddox lately,” another source close to the family recently shared. “Maddox doesn’t really see himself as Brad’s son,” another insider chimed in with. The young college student actually touched on the sensitive subject recently when he was asked if he believes his dad would be visiting him at school in the near future.

“Um, I don’t know about that … what’s happening,” Maddox replied in a video obtained by In Touch. “Whatever happens, happens.”

Ryan Miller/Shutterstock

While the relationship between the Oscar-winner and his son may not be the greatest, Maddox does have a strong bond with his mother. “Maddox is extra special to Angie because he’s her first,” another source once revealed. “She can’t believe how quickly he’s grown up. She’s really going to miss him [when he goes to college]” the inside said at the time.

Aside from Maddox, Brad and Angelina — who tied the knot in 2014 before splitting in 2016 — also share 5 other kids — Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 11. They are a close family too, as they have been seen on numerous red carpet events and at film premieres.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

We truly hope Brad and Maddox are able to mend their relationship!