Angelina Jolie Takes Her Children Shopping for Books and Toys While Out and About in Rome

Ahead of the highly anticipated release of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Angelina Jolie was spotted enjoying some time off with her children in Rome. In between her busy schedule, the beloved actress enjoyed a fun-filled day of shopping with Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

The 44-year-old was all smiles as she was photographed shopping around the historic Italian city on Sunday, October 5. The proud mama appeared to be in great spirits as she strolled around the historic streets with four of her kids in tow.

Angelina, who is also the mom of Maddox, 18, and Pax, 15, opted for a more comfortable feel as she stepped out in a long-sleeved black T-shirt, matching pants and heels. The Mr. and Mrs. Smith actress also donned her signature sunglasses and had her long locks on full display.

It seems like Angelina still might be riding her high from the other night when she reunited with her eldest son at the Japan premiere of the Maleficent sequel. The Lara Croft: Tomb Raider star and her oldest child had an emotional reunion when he joined his mom for the red carpet on October 3.

The mother-son outing marked the first time Ang saw Maddox since dropping him off for college at Yonsei University in South Korea in late August. Ahead of the premiere, the Oscar winner opened up about how excited she was to see her sweet son again.

“He’s flying to meet me in Japan,” Angelina gushed to Extra while attending the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premiere in Los Angeles on October 1. “I am two days away from my hug. He’s great. I know he is solid, he’s fine, but I need it.” Aww!

Prior to letting her son fly the coop, the Wanted actress — who shares her kids with ex-husband Brad Pitt — got candid about Maddox’s choice to college. “It’s hard but actually really exciting! He’s ready and he’s so smart. And I’m so proud of him,” she gushed to Us Weekly at the time. “And I’m excited. I’m excited about his choices.”

We can’t wait to see how amazing Maddox does while studying at Yonsei University!

