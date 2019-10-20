She has a big sequel in theaters at the moment, but Angelina Jolie took some time recently to go out and about with her godmother Jacqueline Bisset in a rare appearance of the two together.

The actress, 44, was looking great as she stepped out with her loved one, 75, for some dinner in Paris on Sunday, October 20. The duo were seen at the Laperouse restaurant — and they also braved the rain, as umbrellas were held over them. Jacqueline was close to the Oscar-winner’s mom, Marcheline Bertrand, who passed away in 2007 after a battle with ovarian cancer. She was 56. However, Angelina sees her mother in herself.

“I look in the mirror and I see that I look like my mother, and that warms me,” the Girl, Interrupted star once told InStyle in an interview. “I also see myself aging, and I love it because it means I’m alive — I’m living and getting older.”

“My mother wore very little makeup,” the A-lister continued. “[My daughter Zahara] went through a period of trying different things, but she’s pretty natural. I remember she had a girlfriend over one night, and they said they were going to do dress-up and did I have any makeup? I gave them my makeup, but I wear one color red, and I have black eyeliner and mascara — I have the most boring makeup kit.”

Today, Angelina is now a mother herself. She shares six kids — Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Vivienne and Knox, both 11 — with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. And when it comes to her mom skills, one thing is for sure: she’s fantastic, and her own father, Jon Voight, can confirm.

“Well, she’s a good mom I’ll tell you that,” the actor once exclusively told Closer Weekly. “She is very loving to the kids and very much there with them, always there with them although she has a busy life. She doesn’t miss any opportunity to inquire into their lives and help them every step of the way. So I’m very proud of her.” So sweet!

