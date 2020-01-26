What a dad! Ryan Reynolds is all about his kids, and he always takes the time to give them all the love and affection they need — and that includes rides on his shoulders!

The 43-year-old and little Inez, 3, spent some time together in New York City on Saturday, January 26, as the pair wore some layers to help with the cold weather. The actor shares Inez with his longtime wife Blake Lively. The couple also have 5-year-old daughter James, and another girl — name still unknown — that the actress, 32, gave birth to in October, 2019.

The Deadpool star recently revealed that his eldest child may want to go down the same career route as her famous Hollywood parents — something Ryan isn’t exactly all for. “She wants to be an actor, yep,” the A-lister explained to Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on The Tonight Show.

“And I’m like, ‘I’m fine if you want to be an actor. Like, go ahead. In school, do after-school stuff — that’s all fine,” Ryan continued. “And right now, it’s every day is like a recital. She’s singing songs, she’s doing little plays at home — all that stuff. But like, being a child actor and in movies and stuff? That’s like a whole other ball of wax.”

“I try to — I explained to her. I was like, ‘Look, you know that’s a huge burden on your nervous system. You know, having to process all of that attention and information. And you develop all of these unhealthy coping mechanisms,'” he added. “And she just looked at me, like she didn’t know what the f–k I was talking about,” he jokingly said.

“I was like, ‘Here’s what’s cheaper and easier is like, lets just skip showbiz and enroll you right into cocaine,” Ryan joked … “Because showbiz is not good for kids. I feel like we should know this by now, right?”

Well it certainly seems like Ryan and Blake are going to do all they can to make sure their kids are happy and have the best childhood!

