Honestly, how cute are Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds‘ kids?! The couple absolutely adores their three daughters — James Reynolds, Inez Reynolds and Betty Reynolds — so calling them proud parents would be an understatement.

“It’s a dream,” the Deadpool actor sweetly said about fatherhood during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in December 2018. “They’re the best. They’re my buddies. I love it.”

In May 2019, Blake surprised fans by attending the New York City premiere of Pokémon: Detective Pikachu. The Age of Adaline actress revealed she was pregnant with their third child as she unveiled her baby bump on the red carpet. The longtime couple — who tied the knot in 2012 — welcomed little Betty months later in the summer of 2019.

“I mean, we have so many children. It’s pretty crazy. We’re outnumbered, and it’s a lot,” Blake dished about her life as a mom of three during an appearance on Good Morning America. “It’s like going from two to 3,000.”

The Gossip Girl actress and Ryan added another girl to their brood, but a source told Life & Style that they were actually crossing their fingers for a boy. “They already have two daughters, James and Inez, and while they’re just hoping for a healthy child, they’re secretly wanting a boy,” the insider explained in May 2019.

The source noted the Just Friends actor always jokes that he needs a little boy to balance out the ratio in their household. “Ryan says he’s outnumbered at home, he’s trying to even the playing field, so a son would be great,” the insider explained.

Ryan isn’t bummed about the sex of their baby, however, as he actually cherishes being a dad of all girls. During a February 2016 appearance on SiriusXM EW Radio, the Buried star said he “can’t get enough of [fatherhood]” because he loves his daughters so much. “If I could have nine daughters, I would be thrilled!”

Whether he’s a dad of all girls or not, Ryan’s most important mission as a father is to instill the best qualities in his little kiddos. In addition to raising them to be good people, the Hollywood hunk credited his children for a big reason he decided to speak up about his struggles with mental health.

“I have three daughters at home and part of my job as a parent is to model behaviors and model what it’s like to be sad and model what it’s like to be anxious, or angry. That there’s space for all these things,” he said to ET in June 2021. “[My goal is to] de-stigmatize things and create a conversation around [mental health]. I think it’s important to talk about it. And when you talk about it, it kind of sets other people free.”

In October 2021, Ryan shared via Instagram that he was going to take a “little sabbatical” from the film industry.

“For me, it’s really about getting some quality time with my kids before they’re teenagers who loathe me,” the actor later joked to ET.

Scroll through the gallery below to meet Blake and Ryan’s three kids!