In case you needed a little fitness inspiration, Arnold Schwarzenegger shared a video working out at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Terminator actor got some help from his beloved pet donkey, Lulu, as they showed off their routine on Instagram.

“Lulu pumps up,” the 72-year-old captioned his post on Thursday, May 28. In the clip, Arnold led his furry friend around the house as he performed some exercises. “Donkey raises,” the Commando star joked while working out his calves on a machine.

The actor’s son Patrick Schwarzenegger couldn’t help but tease his famous father for his funny antics. “I can’t,” the 26-year-old wrote in the post’s comments section alongside three laughing emojis.

Arnold and Lulu have become quite the dynamic duo as COVID-19 became widespread across the U.S. earlier this year. Since the former Governor of California has been doing his part to social distance, he’s kept fans up to date with his at-home adventures.

On May 26, Arnold uploaded a clip of the adorable donkey sunbathing outside on the grass in their family’s backyard. “Lulu is having a hard time adjusting to the work week,” he quipped in the caption.

The iconic filmmaker even gave fans a glimpse inside Lulu’s first birthday celebrations in late April. Arnold posted the sweetest video feeding his pet special “goodies” while singing “Happy Birthday.”

The Predator actor’s donkey, as well as his pet pony, Whiskey, became social media superstars earlier this year when Arnold shared a PSA with them about the importance of social distancing amid coronavirus. At the time, Lulu and Whiskey sat around the table as the Golden Globe winner urged his followers to self-isolate.

“The important thing is that you stay at home, because there’s a curfew now. No one is allowed out,” he stated. “Especially someone who is, like, 72 years old. After you are 65, you are not allowed out of the house anymore in California. So we stay home and we eat here.”

Because “public gatherings, restaurants, gymnasiums are out the window” due to the deadly virus, Arnold has been staying entertained thanks to his pets. “We just eat with Whiskey and with Lulu, we have a good time, we get entertained,” he gushed. “So much more fun.”

We can’t wait to see more fun videos from Arnold and his animals!

