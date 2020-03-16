Amid the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, Arnold Schwarzenegger and his beloved animals want you to know the importance of staying at home. The Terminator actor enlisted the help of his pet donkey and pony to share a super informative — and extremely adorable — public service announcement.

“‪Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons. We will get through this together,” the 72-year-old captioned a video as he sat around his kitchen table with his furry friends on Sunday, March 15.

Considering states and communities around the United States already began taking steps to help contain the outbreak — which includes canceling high-profile events, limiting public transportation, closing schools, implementing curfews and more — the former governor of California urged his followers to remain inside.

“The important thing is that you stay at home, because there’s a curfew now. No one is allowed out,” he stated in the clip. “Especially someone who is, like, 72 years old. After you are 65, you are not allowed out of the house anymore in California. So we stay home and we eat here.”

“No more restaurants, forget all that,” he continued. “Public gatherings, restaurants, gymnasiums are out the window. We stay home.”

Although Arnold joked he doesn’t “do anything like that anymore here,” he revealed how he and his pets are keeping busy. “We just eat with Whiskey and with Lulu, we have a good time, we get entertained.” he gushed. “So much more fun.”

While tons of Hollywood stars have already put pressure on their fans to take the nationwide precautions seriously, fellow entertainer Donny Osmond offered some tips and tricks to fight the feelings of loneliness and isolation.

Photo Courtesy of ArnoldSchwarzenegger/Instagram

“Despite being physically distanced, let’s all commit to looking out for those around us — especially those who are at higher risk or without help,” he wrote on Instagram after social distancing measures were put in order in the U.S. “Activities like making or listening to music, laughing, prayers or meditation, baking, creating and enjoying activities, playing games, organizing, reading, talking to or calling your loved ones can help manage anxiety. We will all get through this together.”

We hope everyone stays safe!

