Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and his pet donkey, Lulu, are doing everything they can to terminate coronavirus! The beloved Hollywood star revealed he’s doing his part to stay home by playing chess with his furry friend amid the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

“Here’s your daily Lulu update — she’s not the best chess partner, but she’s getting there,” Arnold, 72, captioned the hilarious photo via Instagram on Monday, March 30. “If you’ve been putting off something like learning chess with your family, use the time you’d normally be out and about.‬”

The iconic Terminator actor couldn’t help but bring smiles to his fans’ faces as he shared the snapshot of himself sitting across the table from Lulu. Arnold could be seen smoking a cigar while competing against his family’s pet in a game of chess. LOL!

“Love it! Don’t defeat Lulu too badly,” one fan wrote in Arnold’s comments section, while another joked, “If she wins, don’t tell anyone.” A third fan chimed in, gushing, “You are the best 👍stay safe!”

Although the Predator actor has always shared glimpses inside his life as a donkey dad, Lulu — as well as pet pony Whiskey — became absolute superstars after Arnold shared a PSA with them about the importance of social distancing amid the outbreak.

“‪Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons. We will get through this together,” Arnold said in a video with Lulu and Whiskey on March 15. “The important thing is that you stay at home because there’s a curfew now. No one is allowed out . Especially someone who is, like, 72 years old. After you are 65, you are not allowed out of the house anymore in California. So we stay home and we eat here.”

The Golden Globe winner said that since “public gatherings, restaurants and gymnasiums are out the window” after states and communities around the U.S. implemented measures to help contain the outbreak, he and his family “stay home.”

Although he joked he doesn’t “do anything like that anymore here,” the former Governor of California dished his pets are keeping him pretty busy indoors. “We just eat with Whiskey and with Lulu, we have a good time, we get entertained,” he explained. “So much more fun.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Closer Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.