Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Are Coparenting Pros While Meeting Up for Son Samuel’s Swim Lesson

Coparenting and excelling at it! Ben Affleck was spotted hanging out with ex-wife Jennifer Garner while their 9-year-old son, Samuel, enjoyed a swimming lesson on Saturday, May 1.

In photos obtained by Closer Weekly, the A-lister, 48, wore a black long-sleeved tee and jeans while Garner, 49, rocked a white tee and jeans. The proud parents — who wed in 2005 and split in 2015 — both accessorized their casual looks with face masks. They seemed to be enjoying each other’s company nearly three years after finalizing their divorce, and even shared a laugh with their son when he exited his lesson.

The photos come on the heels of news that Ben “is hanging out” with ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez again, nearly 17 years after their split in 2004. “A lot of time has passed, they’ve both matured,” an insider told In Touch in late April. “Jennifer still cares for Ben, she never really stopped. Apparently, they reconnected like no time had passed.” The singer, 51, recently split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez after two years of engagement and four years together.

The Argo actor and the singer are “very happy to be in each other’s lives and are taking it one day at a time,” the source explained at the time. “Ben and Jennifer are smiling from ear to ear, catching up on all they’ve been through, talking about their kids, projects, it’s like two old friends reuniting.”

The exes met on the set of Gigli in 2002 and were engaged to marry the following year — but they split days before the wedding due to the media attention. “All the last-minute, broken engagement drama is behind them,” the insider told In Touch. “They had hashed that out years ago, even though Jen still gives him grief about it, which he admits he deserves … it’s all in the past.”

Whether or not Ben rekindles his romance with the “Waiting for Tonight” soloist, he’ll always have the utmost love and respect for the 13 Going on 30 actress. Because the Hollywood hunk and Garner share Samuel, as well as their two daughters, 15-year-old daughter Violet and 12-year-old daughter Seraphina, Ben’s appreciation for his ex-wife will never fade.

“She’s wonderful,” he gushed while appearing on the Today show in March 2020. “I’m lucky [my kids] got a great mom, and she helps out a great deal with making sure we coparent in as good a way as possible.”

