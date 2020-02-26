Hollywood legend James Caan stepped out for a rare outing with his youngest son, Jacob Caan, on Tuesday, February 25. The beloved Elf star’s 21-year-old son was spotted pushing his famous dad in a wheelchair while strolling around Los Angeles.

The 79-year-old actor — who appeared in tons of Hollywood hits including The Godfather, El Dorado, The Good Neighbor and much more — sported a subtle smile while enjoying some quality time with his handsome child.

The Holy Lands star kept it casual as he hit the streets of L.A. James was spotted wearing jeans, sneakers, a jacket and baseball cap, while Jacob wore gray jeans and a black sweatshirt with a white pattern on the sleeves. According to ABC News, the father-son pair enjoyed a nice dinner at the Vibrato Grill Jazz.

Although Jacob couldn’t have proved to be a more doting son, James is lucky enough to also be the proud dad of four other kids. Not only that, but the veteran Hollywood star was also previously married four times.

In 1964, James and his first wife, Dee Jay Mathis, welcomed the actor’s first child, 55-year-old Tara Caan. Following the couple’s 1966 divorce, the Rollerball actor became the loving father of 43-year-old son Scott Caan with second wife Sheila Caan. The former pair tied the knot in 1976 but sadly called it quits in 1977.

Years later in 1991, James and third wife Ingrid Hajek became the doting mom and dad of the actor’s third child, 28-year-old Alexander Caan. The two split five years after tying the knot and James went on to marry and complete his family with fourth wife Linda Stokes. The former pair, who were married from 1995–2009, welcomed sons James Caan, 24, and Jacob.

There’s no doubt James’ kids looked up to him growing up considering he’s one of Hollywood’s most iconic stars. In fact, Scott previously once revealed the special reason why his dad is “probably one of the most interesting people” he’s ever met.

“When you’re young you don’t see your father as a legend, you just know that he’s an interesting, colorful, wild kinda cat and you think, ‘I want to be like that guy,'” Scott, who is best known for his roles in Hawaii Five-0 and Entourage, shared with The Fall.

