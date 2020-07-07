Reese Witherspoon’s Kids Never Tell ‘Big Little Lies’! Get to Know Children Ava, Deacon and Tennessee

Who says you have to choose between your family and your work life? Reese Witherspoon has successfully tackled Hollywood while taking care of her three kids — Ava Phillippe, Deacon Phillippe and Tennessee Toth — and she doesn’t regret any moment of it.

“I mean all of them are a labor of love and effort that you put into them,” Reese previously told Entertainment Tonight. “So I’m very proud of the fact that I’ve worked a lot in my life.”

Even though the Legally Blonde star has put a lot of hours in the workplace, Reese has made sure she spends just as much time with her kids at home. In fact, she’s been homeschooling Tennessee during the coronavirus pandemic and has also been teaching him how to ride a bike.

“We have rules around the house. I always say if you aren’t yelling at your kids you’re not spending enough time with them,” she joked. “[I’m] just telling everyone to clean up all the time.” But there are some great times the Big Little Lies star has had with her children. In December 2019, she and Ava attended The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women in Entertainment Breakfast event together and in May 2019, they walked the red carpet at the Big Little Lies Season 2 premiere.

“It’s nice to have a big family,” Reese gushed to InStyle about the advantages of having her kids at work. “My mom worked, and I think it’s good for kids to see women working and being successful. I think it’s going to make them hard workers because they see that I don’t get much sleep. But I love what I do. I want them to grow up with passion. This is the one life you get, and you have to live it to the very end.”

Because of that mindset, Reese and Ava have grown to be very close. “I feel like we grew up together,” she told ET. “It’s great.”

