Way to go! Reese Witherspoon is “so proud” of her youngest son, Tennessee, following his graduation from the second grade. The doting mom and beloved actress shared the cutest photo to commemorate her “littlest guy” as he moves on to a higher education.

“Happy graduation!” the Big Little Lies star, 44, sweetly captioned a pic of the adorable graduate on Thursday, June 11. Alongside the snap of 7-year-old Tennessee holding up a handwritten sign that read “second grade or bust,” Reese added the hashtag “growing up.”

The Legally Blonde alum wasn’t lying when she pointed out how big Tennessee was getting. Aside from his scholarly accomplishment, Reese revealed she recently taught her youngster how to ride a bike. In late March, the Academy Award winner shared a selfie as Tennessee was “learning to ride” thanks to a few lessons from his mom.

Days later in early April, Reese’s kiddo showed off his impressive skills during a mother-son bike ride around Los Angeles. The Little Fires Everywhere star — who shares Tennessee with longtime husband Jim Toth — looked happier than ever as they strolled around their neighborhood during the fun outing.

Earlier in May, the Morning Show actress, who is also the proud mama of Ava Phillippe, 20, and Deacon Phillippe, 16, with ex Ryan Phillippe, revealed she “sometimes” feels “totally overwhelmed” as a working mother.

“I’ll lay on the floor and cry or I’ll sit in my car and cry,” Reese candidly shared with CBS This Morning. The Golden Globe recipient previously echoed that sentiment during a chat with InStyle in 2016. At the time, she told the outlet she was doing her best to “make it through” balancing her work and her brood.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“I’m just trying to hold on,” Reese shared. “My older kids, [Ava and Deacon], help with the little one … It’s nice to have a big family.”

Although she hates being away from her husband and kids, the Draper James designer noted how she hopes her children will be inspired by how committed she is to her job.

“I think it’s good for kids to see women working and being successful,” she gushed. ” I think it’s going to make them hard workers because they see that I don’t get much sleep. But I love what I do. I want them to grow up with passion. This is the one life you get, and you have to live it to the very end.”

With a mom like Reese, Ava, Deacon and Tennessee are destined to go far in life!