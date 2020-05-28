Instagram/ReeseWitherspoon

Mom of three Reese Witherspoon may be stuck homeschooling her youngest son, Tennessee, in quarantine, but she can’t help but wish her famous family was on a lavish vacation instead. The Legally Blonde star shared the sweetest photo while teaching her 7-year-old about cultures around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic, and it looks like they did some daydreaming as well.

“Dreaming of the places we will go!” Reese, 44, captioned a heartwarming snap teaching her little man about India in an Instagram post on Wednesday, May 27. “Where do you dream of traveling to?”

Although the Academy Award winner got a little sidetracked by her travel thoughts, we’re happy to see she’s finally gotten the hang of playing teacher for her child. “Really nailing this work from home/homeschooling life,” the Morning Show alum previously joked alongside a snap of Tennessee sitting on top of his mom’s swinging chair while she was on a phone call. “Can I call you back?” she added in a hashtag. LOL!

Reese may be the type of person who seems like she has it all together, but she insisted that isn’t actually the case. The Little Fires Everywhere star — who also shares daughter Ava, 20, and son Deacon, 16, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe — told CBS This Morning she sometimes feels “totally overwhelmed” as a working mother.

“I’ll lay on the floor and cry or I’ll sit in my car and cry,” she candidly shared with the outlet in early May. Despite feelings of desperation, Reese wouldn’t trade her role as A mom for anything in the world. While previously chatting with Instyle, the Golden Globe winner explained how she’s hoping to inspire her children with her career.

“I’m just trying to hold on, trying to make it through … I think it’s good for kids to see women working and being successful,” Reese explained. “I think it’s going to make them hard workers because they see that I don’t get much sleep. But I love what I do.”

“I want them to grow up with passion,” the proud mom added, noting, “This is the one life you get, and you have to live it to the very end.”

With a mom like Reese, there’s no doubt Ava, Deacon and Tennessee will go super far in life!

