Getting real. Reese Witherspoon admitted that she “sometimes” feels “totally overwhelmed” as a working mother of three. “I’ll lay on the floor and cry or I’ll sit in my car and cry,” the longtime actress, 44, told CBS This Morning.

Reese shares daughter Ava, 20, and son Deacon, 16, with ex Ryan Phillipe and 7-year-old Tennessee with husband Jim Toth. No matter how challenging it is for the Big Little Lies star to balance her family and career, Reese wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I’m just trying to hold on, trying to make it through. My older kids help with the little one. It’s nice to have a big family … My mom worked, and I think it’s good for kids to see women working and being successful,” she told InStyle in a November 2016 interview.

“I think it’s going to make them hard workers because they see that I don’t get much sleep. But I love what I do,” Reese assured. “I want them to grow up with passion. This is the one life you get, and you have to live it to the very end.”

Nowadays, with the added challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic, Reese is making sure to hold it together for her darling brood. “Honestly, this week has been a lot. And it’s only Wednesday,” she wrote in a vulnerable Instagram post on March 4. “Days, weeks, months like this make me want to crawl in a hole.”

The Cruel Intentions alum went on to advise her fans to take a moment to “just feel sad” and “remember that pain is inevitable.” Reese also suggested focusing on the happier things in life, including “friends who hold your hand and kids who laugh at silly jokes and sunsets that light up the sky and chocolate chip cookies.”

The Academy Award winner concluded her moving passage with: “We are in this together. Let’s take care of each other. And remind each other of all the GOOD.”

Well said, Reese! You’re such an inspiration.