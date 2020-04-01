Look at him go! Reese Witherspoon took her youngest son, Tennessee, for a fun bike ride around Los Angeles. The Big Little Lies star and her adorable 7-year-old were all smiles as they enjoyed the beautiful weather during their outing on Tuesday, March 31.

Reese, 44, sported a black tank top with no sleeves, matching sweatpants and sneakers. The Morning Show actress, who shares Tennessee with husband Jim Toth, also donned chunky sunglasses and a bright orange hat that read “OUI.”

Tennessee looked super cute as he rode his bike — which featured training wheels for safety — while wearing a green onesie and sneakers. The sweet youngster could also be seen donning a helmet while out and about with his famous mama.

The Legally Blonde alum’s afternoon bike ride with her little man comes a week after she revealed she was teaching Tennessee how to operate a bicycle. Reese uploaded a snap as her youngest child learned the new skill on March 24.

“Learning to ride a bike!” the proud mom — who also shares daughter Ava, 20, and son Deacon, 16, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe — captioned a selfie with Tennessee via Instagram Stories.

Instagram/ReeseWitherspoon

In the snapshot, Reese gave a sweet smile at the camera while Tennessee appeared in the background. The little bundle of joy trailed slowly behind as he got a hang of riding a bike.

It seems the Academy Award winner is soaking up all the family time she can get amid the coronavirus pandemic. Considering social distancing measures were implemented to reduce the spread of COVID-19, we bet Reese couldn’t be happier about being cooped up at home with her kids.

In fact, the proud mom of three gushed over her 44th birthday on March 22 was “one of the best birthdays ever” even though her brood was forced to have a low-key celebration. Considering bars, restaurants and other non-essential stores have closed across the U.S. amid the deadly pandemic, Reese enjoyed a hike with her hubby and kids to ring in the special day.

“So many thoughtful, beautiful, heartfelt messages from so many of you!” the beloved actress captioned her post at the time. “Some poems, a home-cooked meal, a wonderful performance from my friend, a long nature walk with my family … all gifts from the heart. Thank you to all of you for making me feel so LOVED! I’m a very lucky lady.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see pics from Reese and Tennessee’s outing!

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Closer Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.