Reese Witherspoon‘s two children by ex-husband Ryan Phillippe are grown up and have found love!! College coed Ava Phillippe’s has a gem in boyfriend Owen Mahoney, while high schooler Deacon Phillippe is head over heels in love with his beauty influencer girlfriend Marine Degryse.

The siblings and their partners get along wonderfully, as they joined in on a family vacation to the Caribbean in July 2021. The foursome posed as a group on the beach while on their way to dinner. Marine also shared how close she is to Ava in a photo of the lovely ladies hugging.

Owen showed he was up for the family fun in a snapshot Marine took while the pair made funny faces along with Deacon. He puckered up his lips, while Marine and Deacon gave big, open-mouthed smiles with their tongues out.

Ava and Owen have been together since 2019, when she made her fellow University of California Berkeley coed Instagram official. The pair attended a movie night at Hollywood Forever cemetery on June 9 of that year. Ava shared two photos of pair cuddled up in the snapshots, which she simply captioned, “this week.”

Courtesy of Deacon Phillippe/Instagram

Ava already has been called her mom’s mini-me for her strong resemblance to Reese. But fans were impressed by how much Owen looked like Ava’s dad Ryan! They were still making comparisons when Ava shared a rare photo with Owen in June 2021.

Reese approved, gushing “These two,” with a hearts for eyes smiling emoji. One fan pointed out, “Young Reese and Ryan all over again…” while another told Ava, “1000000% thought it was your mom and dad lol.”

Owen grew up in the Bay area, where he attended San Francisco’s Lowell High School. He was a star of the school’s baseball team. In his 2018 senior year, he was named “Player of the Game” 11 times. At Berkeley, Owen is studying Data Science with a domain emphasis in Economics.

Deacon’s girlfriend Marine first shared an Instagram photo with her beau in June 2020. She attended Los Angeles’ prestigious Harvard Westlake school, where she played on the girl’s golf team. Even though she’s not even 18 yet, Marine is a successful beauty influencer. The stunning young lady has a YouTube channel Sweet ness that boasts 586,000 subscribers. Marine is also fluent in French.

Reese’s handsome son gushed over his girlfriend when she turned 16 on April 26, 2020, making her Instagram official. “Happy birthday to the most amazing girl I know. I love you more every day,” he wrote, next to a series of photos of Marine.

She returned the emotion in a photo at Deacon’s 17th birthday party on October 23, 2020. “Happy Birthday, I love you,” she wrote next to a photo of the pair with their arms around each other.

Scroll down to see photos of Reese Witherspoon’s children with their significant others.