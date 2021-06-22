As if we didn’t need any more reason to think Reese Witherspoon‘s daughter, Ava Phillippe, is her spitting image, the gorgeous young lady proved her boyfriend, Owen, also resembles her famous dad, Ryan Phillippe. Ava and her beau looked like a young version of the former Hollywood couple while sharing a rare photo during one of their adventures.

“The bats were feeling shy … so here’s a pic of us instead,” Ava, 21, captioned a selfie with Owen via Instagram on Monday, June 21. The up-and-coming actress boasted a big smile and had her long locks flowing in the air as the couple paid a visit to the Austin Bat Bridge in Austin, Texas.

Blown away by the uncanny resemblance, fans took to Ava’s comments section to point out how much the two truly look like Reese, 45, and Ryan, 46. “Young Reese and Ryan all over again … ,” one social media user wrote, while another penned, “I thought this was a throwback pic of your parents!” A third chimed in, gushing, “You both make me feel young all over again remembering Ava’s parents.”

It’s not common for Ava to flaunt her romance with Owen on social media, but according to E! News, the two have been dating since 2019. The lovebirds met at the University of California at Berkeley, where Ava is a college student. Though she’s kept a tight lip about their relationship, it seems Reese approves as she commented on her daughter’s post, sweetly writing, “These two,” with a heart eyes emoji.

In addition to Ava, the Legally Blonde alum is the mom of her 17-year-old son, Deacon Phillippe, with the Cruel Intentions actor. Reese and Ryan married in 1999, but years after starting a family together, they split in 2008.

Following their divorce, Reese raised her kids as a single mother while coparenting with the Shooter star. By 2011, though, she tied the knot with her second spouse, Jim Toth, and they expanded her family when their son, Tennessee Toth, arrived in 2012.

As a mom of three, Reese is making sure to teach her children everything she knows about the ups and downs of life. For Ava, having Reese as a role model is one of the biggest blessings.

“This is the gorgeous woman who taught me about the power of graciousness, love, ambition and hard work,” the college student once gushed on Instagram. “She inspires me every day to live with gratitude for the life I’ve been given and compassion for others.”