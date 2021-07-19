Out of everything Reese Witherspoon has accomplished in her life, being the mom of her three kids is at the top of her list. The Little Fires Everywhere star gets so much gratification out of parenthood, and she’s always showcasing her love for her family by sharing the cutest photos of Ava, Deacon and Tennessee.

“I know she’s my kid, but I’m pretty much obsessed,” Reese once captioned a pic of her mini-me daughter via Instagram. While the Oscar winner is no stranger to posting snaps of her gorgeous girl, her sons also appear on her social media account more often than not. “Last days of summer with my boys,” she wrote next to another photo of Deacon and Tennessee at the fair.

The Legally Blonde alum is the loving mama of her two older kids, Ava and Deacon, with her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe. The former couple welcomed their children during their marriage, which lasted from 1999 to 2008. Following their split, Reese expanded her family with her second spouse, Jim Toth, whom she wed in 2011. The lovebirds welcomed son Tennessee in 2012.

Over the course of the last two decades, Reese has juggled her award-winning Hollywood career and her role as a dedicated parent. Though the Big Little Lies star makes motherhood look like a piece of cake, she revealed there are times when she feels “totally overwhelmed.”

“I’ll lay on the floor and cry or I’ll sit in my car and cry,” she candidly shared on CBS This Morning in May 2020. Reflecting on how challenging it can be to balance her time-consuming profession and raising her children, Reese echoed a similar sentiment during a chat with InStyle.

“I’m just trying to hold on, trying to make it through. My older kids help with the little one. It’s nice to have a big family,” the Cruel Intentions actress told the outlet in November 2016, emphasizing the importance of being able to show her kids that “women [are] working and being successful.”

“I think it’s going to make them hard workers because they see that I don’t get much sleep. But I love what I do,” she explained. “I want them to grow up with passion. This is the one life you get, and you have to live it to the very end.”

Reese is one inspiring mama!

Scroll through the gallery below to see the star’s cutest photos of her three kids.