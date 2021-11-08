Reese Witherspoon and her daughter, Ava Phillippe, look so much alike, it’s uncanny! As if you didn’t need any more proof that Ava is the Morning Show star’s spitting image, we’ve put together a roundup of their best twinning photos throughout the years.

Reese became a mom when she welcomed Ava in September 1999, having given birth to her little bundle of joy alongside then-husband Ryan Phillippe. The former couple wed that same year and later became the parents of their son, Deacon Phillippe, in 2003 before divorcing in 2008.

Speaking with Vanity Fair in February 2017, the Oscar winner said she’s pretty aware of their stunning resemblance. “I do see [it]. She’s a beautiful person inside and out. She’s just a good soul. I’m not sure what she thinks. I’m just ‘mom’ to her,” Reese gushed. “I really have a rich, personal relationship with my daughter.”

Even though the duo can easily tell themselves apart, Reese revealed it hasn’t been as simple for fans. “People come up to her [all the time]. We were at a premiere, and they were congratulating her on her performance,” Reese jokingly recalled to E! News in February 2017. “She’s like, ‘I’m not in the movie!'”

And when it comes to fans who think Reese is Ava, the actress told InStyle in November 2021, “I love being mistaken for her because it makes me feel so young. I’m so proud of her. She really rolls with it. I’m sure it’s not easy looking exactly like your mother.”

Ava has yet to pursue a Hollywood career like her mom, but she’s “very supportive” of the Legally Blonde star’s profession and is always there to cheer on Reese. In fact, the blonde beauty joined the actress for the Los Angeles premiere of Big Little Lies in 2017. She also didn’t miss the New York showing of the second season of Big Little Lies in May 2019.

Reese added to InStyle that at the moment, her daughter is “studying and learning and trying to find herself.”

For Ava, she’s grateful to have a mother who teaches her the “power of graciousness, love, ambition and hard work,” the doting daughter once wrote on Instagram. “She inspires me every day to live with gratitude for the life I’ve been given and compassion for others.”

The feeling is mutual for Reese, who thanks her lucky stars for having a kid like Ava, whom she adorably calls her “favorite” daughter. “OK she’s my only daughter, but still,” the Wild actress quipped on Instagram.

Scroll through the gallery below to see a roundup of photos of Reese and Ava looking like twins!