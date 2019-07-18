Big Little Lies actress Reese Witherspoon has the best daughter on Earth! On Wednesday, July 17, Ava Phillippe took to Instagram to praise her mom for everything that she has taught her through the years.

“This is the gorgeous woman who taught me about the power of graciousness, love, ambition, and hard work,” Ava, 19, wrote alongside a beautiful photo of Reese, 43, putting on earrings. “She inspires me everyday to live with gratitude for the life I’ve been given and compassion for others. I’m thinking about her a little extra today, that’s all. 💐.”

After seeing Ava’s heartfelt post on social media, Reese sweetly responded in the comments section and wrote, “How did I get so lucky to have a daughter like you?” And her fans thought that was an easy question that they could respond to. “@reesewitherspoon Because you are an amazing mother!” one wrote — and we totally agree!

Ava and Reese are so close that the mom of three admits she shed a few tears when it was time for Ava to leave the nest. “My daughter’s finishing her first year of college,” she explained to Ellen DeGeneres on the May 20 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “It’s weird when your children go away to college. It’s hard. I never imagined how it felt for my mom. I might have gone into her empty room, laid down on her bed and cried when she went to college.”

It’s OK, Reese, we’re not judging you! In fact, when Reese went off to college, she remembers her mom, Betty Reese, didn’t accept her dropping out of school to become an actress.

“My mom was so mad at me that I dropped out of college because she wanted me to be a doctor, specifically a plastic surgeon,” she told Ellen. “My dad was an ear, nose and throat surgeon, but my mom was really determined for me to be a plastic surgeon. She was mad about it for probably ten years, but then I bought her a house and she got over it. At a certain point, it turned into a better deal.”

We can’t argue with that!