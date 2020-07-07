Reese Witherspoon must be so proud! The legendary actress’ eldest son, Deacon Phillippe, announced he’s releasing his first-ever single. The 16-year-old aspiring musician shared the exciting news that his new song, titled “Long Run,” will be available for streaming on Friday, July 10.

While making his surprise announcement via Instagram on Monday, July 6, Deacon shared the artwork for his new upcoming single. “Friday,” the Legally Blonde star’s child simply captioned his post. According to the cover, which featured a black and white photo of the youngster looking off to the side, Deacon’s new song will feature singer Nina Nesbitt.

Nina, 25, also teased the release of their collaboration on social media, sharing a video of her wearing a shirt that read “New song this month.” Deacon expressed his excitement for the highly anticipated release as he wrote “Out here saving 2020” in the comments section of her post.

Deacon has yet to reveal his genre of music or what fans can expect from him in the future, but he hinted he has a lot in store. “Just the beginning,” the celebrity kiddo captioned another black and white snapshot of him seemingly at a photo shoot for the cover of his single.

Although Reese, 44, hasn’t acknowledged her son’s new single on social media, there’s no doubt she’s over the moon about his impressive achievement. Just days before the handsome teen unveiled the start of his music career, the Little Fires Everywhere star posted the cutest photo spending time with her son.

“[I] love this kid a whole lot,” Reese sweetly wrote alongside a snapshot of her son out in the middle of the ocean on a yacht on July 2. As fans know, the loving mom shares Deacon and daughter Ava Phillippe, 20, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, as well as youngest son Tennessee Toth, 7, with husband Jim Toth.

While she couldn’t be more elated to watch her children grow up and follow in her Hollywood footsteps, Reese said preparing her kids for adulthood has been bittersweet. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May 2019, the Academy Award winner explained why it was difficult to cope after Ava started college in September 2018.

“My daughter’s finishing her first year of college,” she told Ellen DeGeneres at the time. “It’s weird when your children go away to college. It’s hard. I never imagined how it felt for my mom. I might have gone into her empty room, laid down on her bed and cried when she went to college.”

With the actress as their mom, Reese’s kids are going to be so successful!