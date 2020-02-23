When it comes to family, Reese Witherspoon is completely all about it — and the actress reminded us of that again by sharing a rare selfie of her son Tennessee.

The 43-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday, February 23, to share the cutest selfie of her boy, 7, alongside his dog Lou. “Cute and definitely up to no good,” the Oscar-winner wrote alongside the photo. Take a look at it below!

The star’s longtime pal Selma Blair couldn’t help but to gush over the snap. “These two. Wow,” she wrote. Other fans were all about the post too, as they took to the comments section to respond. “He looks so much like you … Adorable,” one person wrote. Another added, “Too cute to be true!”

The Big Little Lies star shares Tennessee with her husband Jim Toth. The pair tied the knot in 2011. Reese also has two other kids — Ava, 20, and Deacon, 16 — with her ex Ryan Phillippe. The A-lister is all about her little ones, and she has always made it clear, once revealing that becoming a mom completely changed her and how she approached her career.

“Yeah, very much so. From the time I had her when I was 22 years old, it changed my entire world view. It made me a better person; less of an asshole, honestly,” Reese once said during an event for her program The Morning Show. “And who I see as representations of women on film and how women are perceived and how women are written for is really important. And who directs and who creates is important as well.”

“But yes, thank you. It is really important to me,” she continued. “And we all struggle with trying to do the right thing and put great work into the world for our kids, so they see an accurate representation of what the world is.”

Reese’s eldest has also always been open about her famous mom, once saying via Instagram, “She inspires me everyday to live with gratitude for the life I’ve been given and compassion for others. I’m thinking about her a little extra today, that’s all.” Aww!