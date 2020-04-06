Family time! On Sunday, April 5, Jack Osbourne took to Instagram to share a rare photo with his three daughters posing in front of the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles.

“Before anyone says anything ALL SOCIAL DISTANCING RULES WERE APPLIED TO THIS OUTING!” he captioned the sweet post. “Had to the get crew out of the house for a few hours because cabin fever is real. Drove around, checked out some sights, listened to music [and] came in contact with no one. Kind of a killer day tbh. #covid19 #quarantine #hollywood.”

Jack, 34, shares his three daughters — Pearl, 7, Andy, 4, and Minnie, 2 — with his ex-wife, Lisa Stelly. However, after they finalized their divorce in 2018, the British TV personality went on to find love with his new girlfriend, Aree Gearhart.

“Aree and Jack’s relationship all happened super fast,” an insider told Us Weekly in December 2019. “They are not living together yet but she is trying to mother his children already.”

Jack’s kids seem to be getting along great with Aree as they’ve all been in quarantine together. In March, the dad of three celebrated Aree’s birthday by sharing a cute pic of her standing next to her birthday cake. “Happy Birthday to this lady @seecreature. I’m honored to do this 4-week quarantine with you. Xoxoxo,” he captioned the Instagram post with a red heart emoji.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Ozzy Osbourne‘s son has also been homeschooling his kids. He gave his fans a little taste of what’s been going on at home when he posted a video of his oldest daughter learning in their wine cellar, a.k.a the “learning chamber of solitude.”

In the sweet clip, you can see Pearl getting ready to write down some notes while she watches an educational video on her tablet. As soon as she spots her dad videotaping her, Pearl waves frantically at the camera. “Pretty cool!!! A quiet place to study and you can keep your eyes on her …,” one person commented. Another said, “What a good papa!”

Looks like Jack’s family is handling the coronavirus situation pretty well.

