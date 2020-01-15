Rock legend Bruce Springsteen‘s adult son Sam Springsteen proved he’s tougher than the rest as he was sworn in as a New Jersey firefighter. The “Dancing in the Dark” crooner had a front-row seat as he watched his 26-year-old son accept his duties as a firefighter for the town of Jersey City.

Bruce, 70, was all smiles as he attended the ceremony for his son on Tuesday, January 14. According to ABC News, Sam was one of 15 other men and women who were sworn in as firefighters with the Jersey City Fire Department. Bruce, his wife, Patti Scialfa, and tons of others gathered at City Hall to celebrate the impressive achievement.

According to the outlet, the Grammy Award winner — who shares Sam, as well as son Evan Springsteen, 29, and daughter Jessica Springsteen, 28, with his wife of almost 30 years — couldn’t help but gush over Sam’s bravery and determination.

“This is my son’s day, so I’m staying out of it,” Bruce said to reporters at the prestigious ceremony. “We’re very proud … It was a long road. He was very dedicated for quite a few years, and we’re just excited for him today.”

While Sam’s swearing-in wasn’t until mid-January, he was actually first hired as a Jersey City firefighter in August 2019. In fact, Sam’s extensive background in the field of work dates back to around 2014, after he graduated from the Monmouth County Fire Academy. He has also served as a volunteer member of the Monmouth County Fire Department in Colts Neck, New Jersey, where his famous mom and dad currently live.

Around the end of last summer, Patti, 66, shared a sweet message for her handsome son after they got the good news regarding his job. “CONGRATULATIONS 🔥 … You followed your dreams … JC firefighter,” the doting mom of three captioned a photo of Sam on Instagram at the time. “💪Stay safe 💪 … ❤️love your brave heart.”

Sam’s new gig isn’t the only thing the Springsteen family has been celebrating lately. On January 5, Bruce’s longtime wife shared a breathtaking portrait of Sam in honor of his birthday. The “Come Tomorrow” songstress also posted a sweet caption for her birthday boy.

“You’ve got a birthday, we’ve got none … we sing to you … happy birthday to you,” Patti wrote on social media at the time. “So happy for you and all the hard work you have done this year.”

