A round of applause is in store for Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa, who are celebrating their son Sam Springsteen‘s latest accomplishment. The proud mom and wife of the legendary rock ‘n’ roll star took to Instagram on Thursday, August 1, to share the incredible news that their 25-year-old was recently hired as a firefighter in Jersey City, New Jersey.

“CONGRATULATIONS 🔥…You followed your dreams …[Jersey City] firefighter,” the 66-year-old beauty gushed in the caption. “💪Stay safe 💪 … ❤️love your brave heart ❤️.” Patti revealed of their youngest child’s achievement alongside a photo of the handsome guy. How amazing!

In March, NJ.com’s The Jersey Journal reported that the Bard College alum took the civil service exam last year to become a firefighter, according to sources. The outlet also reported that test results have apparently been released but have yet to be made public. 60 of the top scorers will be sent to training that takes about five months to complete. Training for Jersey City firefighters will supposedly begin later this year, according to insiders.

It seems as though Sam has been preparing to take on this role for quite some time, considering his extensive background in the field of work. In 2014, he graduated from the Monmouth County Fire Academy and has served as a volunteer member of the Monmouth County Fire Department in Colts Neck, New Jersey — where his parents currently reside.

“He’s very smart,” Monmouth County Fire Marshal Henry Stryker III once said about Sam to the Asbury Park Press shortly after he graduated the academy. “He enjoyed what he was doing.”

There’s no doubt that Bruce and Patti — who are also the parents of Evan Springsteen, 29, and Jessica Springsteen, 27 — are over the moon about Sam’s recent hiring. In fact, it’s hard not to reminisce on the time following 9/11 in New York City when “The Boss” released his album, “The Rising,” in response of the horrific terror attacks.

While appearing on Nightline following the release of his album in June 2002, the “Born in the U.S.A.” crooner opened up about the firefighters who selflessly put their lives in danger to save those inside the doomed World Trade Center towers.

“One of the most powerful images of the [September] 11th, that I’d read in the paper, some of the people coming down were talking about the emergency workers who were ascending,” Bruce said at the time. “The idea of those guys going up the stairs, up the stairs, ascending, ascending. I mean you could be ascending a smoky staircase, you could be in the afterlife, moving on.”

We wish Sam all the luck — and safety — on his new endeavor!