Sunday funday! Peta Murgatroyd and her adorable son, Shai, enjoyed a fun-filled outing at the local farmers market in Los Angeles on November 3. The Dancing With the Stars professional was on total mom duty as she was spotted carrying her 2-year-old bundle of joy through the outdoor shopping area.

The 33-year-old beauty looked as stunning as always despite opting for a much more casual look than usual. Peta sported a comfortable pair of black joggers, a matching turtleneck and black sneakers. The professional Latin dancer also kept warm in the cool November weather as she donned an oversized, distressed denim jean jacket.

Peta’s sweet youngster — whom she shares with husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy — also opted for more casual attire for their outing at the farmers market. Shai was spotted wearing a pair of orange shorts with sharks printed all over the fabric, a gray T-shirt and running sneakers. So cute!

Although Peta is currently the proud mom of one, the blonde beauty recently opened up about her and her hubby’s future baby plans. While chatting with Us Weekly in early October, Peta revealed how soon she and Maks, 39, want to expand their brood of kiddos.

“I would love to have more kids,” the Faith, Hope and Love actress shared with the outlet. “We’re talking about it now and trying to — it sounds crazy — schedule it in. The next season will probably be in fall again so, can I fit a baby in before then? Probably can, so we’ll see if it’s doable, yeah.”

The New Zealand-born star — who tied the knot with her dancer husband in 2017 — even dished that she and Maks already have a third baby on their mind. Although they have their hands full balancing their busy careers and raising their first-born child, Peta and her handsome beau want “to have two [kids] and then the third … later,” she explained.

Even though Peta can’t wait to be pregnant with her second baby, the doting mom — who was eliminated from the current season of DWTS after she and celebrity partner Lamar Odom were sent home on October 7 — explained why it’s so important for her to wait to have babies during time off from DWTS.

“I think women nowadays definitely are wanting to work still and not just be a stay-at-home mom,” Peta continued, explaining why she and Maks are trying to plan the pregnancy around her DWTS schedule. “They still want to have careers, they still want to be out there being successful.”

We bet Peta and Maks will be giving Shai a younger sibling sooner than we think!

