Are You Ready for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ to Return? See the Complete List of Winners From Past Seasons

The highly anticipated return of Dancing With The Stars is finally here, and fans are over the moon about seeing their favorite pros hit the TV screen once again. After taking a break from the series this past spring, dancing favorites — such as Peta Murgatroyd, Jenna Johnson and many others — will be joining their partners for the 28th season premiere of TV’s most well-known competitive dancing show on Monday, September 16.

Since DWTS first premiered on June 1, 2005, viewers and audience members have come to love and watch the well-rounded cast compete for the mirrorball trophy. Over the years, pros like Val Chmerkovskiy, Julianne Hough and many others have nabbed the title of Mirror Ball champion. Alum Derek Hough even has a few championship titles under his belt!

In honor of the 28th season premiere of DWTS — which airs at 8 p.m. EST on ABC — be sure to scroll through the gallery below to check out the complete list of winners throughout the last 27 seasons!