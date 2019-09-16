dancing-with-the-stars-winners-complete-list

Shutterstock (2)

Are You Ready for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ to Return? See the Complete List of Winners From Past Seasons

Entertainment
Sep 16, 2019 2:20 pm·
By
Picture

The highly anticipated return of Dancing With The Stars is finally here, and fans are over the moon about seeing their favorite pros hit the TV screen once again. After taking a break from the series this past spring, dancing favorites — such as Peta Murgatroyd, Jenna Johnson and many others — will be joining their partners for the 28th season premiere of TV’s most well-known competitive dancing show on Monday, September 16.

Since DWTS first premiered on June 1, 2005, viewers and audience members have come to love and watch the well-rounded cast compete for the mirrorball trophy. Over the years, pros like Val ChmerkovskiyJulianne Hough and many others have nabbed the title of Mirror Ball champion. Alum Derek Hough even has a few championship titles under his belt!

In honor of the 28th season premiere of DWTS — which airs at 8 p.m. EST on ABC — be sure to scroll through the gallery below to check out the complete list of winners throughout the last 27 seasons!

More in Entertainment
Christie Brinkley Billy Joel
Christie Brinkley Says Ex Billy Joel Is 'Excited' to See Her on 'DWTS'
Cheryl Burke
Cheryl Burke Hints at Identity of 'DWTS' Season 28 Partner
Christie Brinkley
Exclusive Christie Brinkley Reveals How Her Kids Reacted to Her Being on 'Dancing With the Stars'
Picture
closer Exclusives!