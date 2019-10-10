It seems like Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy have baby No. 2 on the brain! While recently opening up to Us Weekly about future baby plans, the Dancing With the Stars professional revealed how soon she pictures her and husband having another baby.

“I would love to have more kids,” the 33-year-old shared with the outlet on Tuesday, October 8. “We’re talking about it now and trying to — it sounds crazy — schedule it in. The next season will probably be in fall again so, can I fit a baby in before then? Probably can, so we’ll see if it’s doable, yeah.”

The Faith, Hope & Love star — who tied the knot with her dancer husband, 39, in 2017 and shares 2-year-old son Shai with him — explained that she wants “to have two [kids] and then the third … later.” Peta even offered some advice for her fellow DWTS pros who are also hoping to have kiddos in the future.

“A lot of them have come to me because … they liked how I scheduled [my pregnancy] and how I could get back to work,” added the blonde beauty, who was eliminated from season 28 of the dancing competition after she and celebrity partner Lamar Odom were sent home on October 7.

“I think women nowadays definitely are wanting to work still and not just be a stay-at-home mom,” Peta continued, explaining why she and Maks are trying to plan the pregnancy around her DWTS schedule. “They still want to have careers, they still want to be out there being successful.”

This certainly isn’t the first time the couple has opened up about their plans for a second baby. This past January, Maks chatted with In Touch Weekly about the possibility of expanding their brood. During his conversation, the handsome hunk revealed their baby-making timeline is entirely Peta’s decision.

“I don’t know, it’s up to her,” Maks revealed to the outlet. “It’s her timing, it’s her career. But when it’s go-time, I’m ready to go.” He even admitted he’s hoping the couple can give their adorable son, Shai, a little baby sister. “That’s for me,” he said if they happen to welcome a daughter. Aww!

It seems Maks couldn’t be happier about their future baby plans considering the proud dad couldn’t help but gush about experiencing fatherhood. “We now have someone that’s a little bit of her and a little bit of me, and it’s truly a miracle when two people come together and this is a by-product of their love,” he said at the time.

It looks like we’ll have to stay tuned for a baby announcement from these two!