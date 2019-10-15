So cute! Dancing With the Stars pro Jenna Johnson recently opened up about her plans for baby No. 1 with husband Val Chmerkovskiy — and she revealed they include sister-in-law Peta Murgatroyd! While chatting with Us Weekly at the ABC show’s taping on Monday, October 14, Jenna dished the super cute agreement she and her best friend have.

“Peta and I have a deal that we’re going to get pregnant together,” the 25-year-old sweetly shared with the outlet. Jenna’s season 28 partner, Queer Eye star Karamo Brown, seemed supportive of the duo’s plans as he gushed about how great of a mother the brunette beauty will be one day.

John Photography/Shutterstock

“[Jenna’s] been so supportive to me and been so great in this entire process,” he said of their run so far on the reality TV dancing competition. “On top of loving DWTS and loving this whole journey, having a partner who says, ‘You can do it,’ I’m like, ‘I know what you’re going to be like as a mother.’ Literally, let’s start.”

Just last week, Peta, 33, opened up about the possibility of adding another baby to her brood. The Faith, Hope and Love actress — who is already the proud mom of 2-year-old Shai with husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy — revealed whether she and her dancer hubby were ready for another child.

“I would love to have more kids,” she recently dished to Us Weekly regarding future baby plans. “We’re talking about it now and trying to — it sounds crazy — schedule it in. The next season will probably be in fall again so, can I fit a baby in before then? Probably can, so we’ll see if it’s doable, yeah.”

Peta — who added she and Maks, 39, want “to have two [kids] and then the third … later” — explained that she and her husband of two years are trying to plan her pregnancy around her busy work schedule so she can continue to perform on DWTS.

“I think women nowadays definitely are wanting to work still and not just be a stay-at-home mom,” Peta continued. “They still want to have careers, they still want to be out there being successful.”

Considering DWTS winds down around the wintertime, we wouldn’t be surprised if these two ladies announced their pregnancies later this year!