Sweet bonding. Peta Murgatroyd wants everyone to know that she absolutely adores that she is able to share her love of dance with her young son, Shai.

The 33-year-old took to Instagram on September 20, to share a lovely snap of her and her boy, 2, together — and she revealed that the recent Dancing With the Stars episode was the first time her little one had seen her on stage. “Last Monday was extra special for me because my baby boy got to watch me dance for the first time,” she wrote in the caption.

“He is at an age now where he can really understand what I am doing, and it made me so happy to have him with me at the #DWTS premiere,” the dancer continued. “He says, ‘Mumma dance work’ and it warms my heart. … This child is so special to me and it’s amazing that I get to share my passions with him at a young age.”

Fans were all about the cute post, as they took to the comments section to react. “He is 100% your twin! Loved seeing you back on the dance floor!” one person said. Another added, “That mother-son bond is so good. I have a baby boy of my own who is just beginning to comprehend really amazing things about life. It’s incredible to witness.”

Peta — who shares her only son with her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy — once talked about how Shai is all about being creative like his mom. “He loves music. He loves to dance, but we haven’t put him into anything formal, professional training,” Peta exclusively told Closer Weekly at the grand reopening of Cleo in Hollywood. “I think he’s way too young for that right now.”

Peta also revealed just how much she is all about being a mother. “The amount of love that you have for your child, it just amazes me every day,” she explained. “I just wake up and if I’ve had a bad day, if anything has gone wrong, he and Maks are the only people that could really just get me out of my slump. They’re just amazing.”

It’s so great to know Shai is finally seeing his mom do what she loves!