lie Want to see the best in music? Well the Grammy Awards is where it’s at, and all of the stars arrived on the red carpet looking fantastic — and ready to reel in some accolades!

Plenty of famous faces hit the event at Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Sunday, January 26. From Keith Urban to Steven Tyler to Blake Shelton and others, music’s finest made an appearance for the biggest night of the year. Also there? The host of the big show, Alicia Keys — who is hosting for the second time in as many years.

“At first, I did think last year was a one-time thing, but when the opportunity came back around, there was no question about returning as host,” the popular singer, 38, said in a statement upon learning she would be leading the helm once again. “Last year was such a powerful experience for me. Not only did I feel the love in the room, but I felt it from around the world and it confirmed the healing and unifying power of music.”

In fact, the entertainer even has some advice for all of those winners who will have to step up on stage to thank everyone who has helped them. “Just speak from the heart,” she suggested in an interview with Radio.com. “Usually it’s such an emotional experience because you’re shocked and you’re probably super nervous, and you have to balance all these things out.” The performer also had a big reminder.

“Don’t forget your mom,” she continued. “I would always forget my mother, like every time. And then I would be already backstage like, ‘I forgot.’” Aside from the winners, the Grammys 2020 should also have plenty of exciting surprises.

“I think that’s kind of the cool part about the whole thing, you don’t know what’s gonna happen,” Alicia gushed. “There’s a magic to it. There’s an energy about music and the liveness of it that just allows, who knows what’s gonna happen. I’m also not sure what’s gonna happen, but what I do know is it’s gonna be a great energy, I’m gonna bring a great energy, and I’m there to celebrate the artists and just make it feel good.”

Scroll on down below to see all your favorite stars at the 2020 Grammys!