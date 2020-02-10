Aww! Antonio Banderas hit the red carpet at the 2020 Oscars with his gorgeous daughter, Stella Banderas. The Mask of Zorro star turned the 92nd annual Academy Awards red carpet into family date night as he arrived with his 23-year-old mini-me and girlfriend Nicole Kimpel.

Antonio, 59, looked more handsome than ever as he stepped out wearing a black tuxedo. The Pain and Glory actor paired his dapper look with a white dress shirt and black bowtie. The doting dad — who shares his beautiful daughter with ex-wife Melanie Griffith — was all smiles as he posed for photos alongside his ladies.

DAVID SWANSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Stella was glowing as she matched the prestigious red carpet wearing a gown that featured a cardinal-colored skirt and a strappy, deep V-neck top made of black latex. Antonio’s girlfriend looked just as gorgeous in a white gown that boasted matching buttons down her bodice and revealed a sexy slit.

The beloved star — who is nominated for an award in the Best Actor category this year — looked happier than ever to have his support of his beloved daughter. Although Stella is his only biological child, Antonio couldn’t is also the proud stepdad of Melanie’s kids.

In fact, the Desperado actor recently chatted about his relationship with the Working Girl star’s other two kids — Alexander Bauer, 34, and Dakota Johnson, 30 — while attending the Hollywood Film Awards earlier this year. Despite being divorced from Melanie, 62, since 2015, Antonio couldn’t share a better bond with her children — especially Dakota.

“I thought and felt that all of those years,” he gushed following the Fifty Shades of Grey actress’ speech while honoring him with a Hollywood Actor Award for his performance in Pain and Glory. “But I knew that it was a confirmation that all of those years that Melanie and I spent together, they were years that was not only just about Melanie and me, they were about the family. They were worth it all.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Antonio seemed truly touched as Dakota marveled over how he “loved my mother, and my siblings and I so big, and so fiercely and so loud, that it would change all of our lives together” during her speech at the time.

“It’s because of the way we understood our relationship, and the relationship that we have with the people that love us and that were surrounding us, especially our kids,” the Oscar nominee added. “And I think Dakota took that expressing in a very beautiful way because she was, and she is and she will be very important to me.”

Antonio has such a beautiful family!