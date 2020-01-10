Actor Sylvester Stallone proved his relationship with daughter Sistine Stallone is anything but rocky as they recently stepped out for a family outing. The legendary Rambo star and his 21-year-old were all smiles as they enjoyed a stroll around Los Angeles on Thursday, January 9.

Sylvester, 73, and Sistine proved their Hollywood’s most fashionable father-daughter pair as they hit the streets in stylish ensembles. The Rocky actor grabbed the attention of onlookers as he sported a two-toned black leather jacket over a white dress shirt and black pants. Sistine looked stunning as always in a beige-colored turtleneck sweater, black jeans and matching boots.

He’s been one of Hollywood’s most iconic actors for decades, so it’s no surprise his daughter is following in his famous footsteps. In August 2019, Sylvester — who is also the dad of Seargeoh Stallone, 41, Sophia Rose Stallone, 23, Scarlet Rose Stallone, 17, and late son Sage Stallone, with longtime wife Jennifer Flavin — stood by Sistine’s side as she walked the premiere of her first-ever movie, 47 Meters Down: Uncaged.

The doting papa couldn’t help but beam with joy as he hit the red carpet at the time. Sylvester looked more proud than ever as his stunning daughter made her film debut in the highly anticipated sequel. The father-daughter duo even walked the premiere’s red carpet with Jamie Foxx and his daughter, Corinne Foxx!

While her role in the 2019 horror film marked her first-ever acting credit, it certainly wasn’t the first time Sistine walked a red carpet. In fact, the brunette beauty blew fans away as she arrived at the 2017 Golden Globes alongside her gorgeous sisters.

Not only did Sistine, Scarlet and Sophia turn heads on the prestigious award show’s red carpet, but the three girls were also chosen as the 2017 Miss Golden Globes — which meant they had the honor of passing out trophies and escorting winners on and off the stage. The famous brood gushed about the opportunity in a statement at the time.

“We’re thrilled to not only be part of the Golden Globe tradition, but to be making history as the first set of siblings ever chosen for the title and duties,” the three ladies gushed. “We are proud to be part of the HFPA family, an organization that multiple times has recognized our father’s work in film.” So cool!

