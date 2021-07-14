Demi Moore proved she passed down her beautiful genes to her eldest daughter, Rumer Willis, as the two were spotted rocking tiny bikinis during their vacation in Mykonos, Greece. The Ghost alum and her mini-me looked radiant as ever flaunting their swimsuit-clad bodies at the beach on July 14.

The 58-year-old film star and Rumer, 32, were photographed on the beautiful beaches of Greece on Wednesday morning. Demi strutted her stuff in a purple two-piece that featured ruffles on the top and accessorized her look with sunglasses and French braids. The House Bunny actress, on the other hand, looked equally as beautiful in a yellow and more risqué bikini.

The mother-daughter duo appeared to be having the best time as they were seen sunbathing. At one point, the Striptease star and the Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood actress took a dip in the gorgeous blue water.

Demi and her first child — whom she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis — are enjoying some R&R together amid their current vacation to the southeastern European country. The Indecent Proposal actress and her girl were initially in town for a family event, as they attended the christening of Demi’s new goddaughter on the island of Crete on July 10. Page Six reported the actress is close friends with the newborn’s parents, business couple Andrea and Athanasia Steggou.

Demi was joined by Rumer at the christening, but it appears her younger daughters, Scout Willis, 29, and Tallulah Willis, 27, were unable to gather for the occasion. The Emmy nominee welcomed her children during her marriage with the Die Hard actor, 66, which lasted from 1987 to 2000.

Despite going their separate ways more than two decades ago, Demi and Bruce have maintained one of the most amicable coparenting relationships in all of Hollywood. Each of the former couple’s daughters have expressed how fortunate they feel to have parents who get along on many occasions, including when Rumer said she was “grateful” for how they handled their divorce.

“I was 10. I mean, I think at that time I didn’t have as much of an understanding of the public side of it to have that affect me as much,” the Sorority Row alum shared on Larry King Now in 2015. “They always made an effort to do all of the family events still together and made such an effort to still have our family be as one unit, as opposed to two separate things … which I think really made an impact.”

