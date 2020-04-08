Amicable exes! Demi Moore and Bruce Willis are having a lot of fun while being quarantined at home with their three kids — Rumer Willis, 31, Scout Willis, 28, and Tallulah Willis, 26. The mom of three shared a cute photo to Instagram of her family wearing matching pajamas while self-isolating, which they’ve been doing for over 27 days already.

“Family bonding,” Demi, 57, captioned the picture with a green heart emoji. In the snap, everyone was smiling at the camera while sitting on the living room couch. However, the best part about the picture was that Bruce, 65, was holding a giant spoon in his hand and he sat next to director Dillon Buss who was also wielding a giant fork. Chelsea Handler commented, “Serious family bonding.”

On April 6, Tallulah shared a similar pic of her family. The Bandits actress posted a snap of everyone wearing the same green striped pajamas, but this time, there was a little twist. While Scout was doing an athletic pose in the background, her parents shared a nice hug in front.

“Chaotic neutral,” Tallulah captioned the pic. Everyone seemed to love the funny snap, except for one Instagram user who wrote, “Social, [but] not really distancing” in the comments section. After reading that, the dark-haired beauty informed everyone that her family has been in quarantine for quite some time now.

“Hi! We made the choice to quarantine together and have been together for 27 days taking every precaution. Please stay inside and wash your hands!” she said with the smiley face emoji. So nice!

While in quarantine, Tallulah also got her head shaved by her dad and sister Rumer. She showed off her new hairstyle in an April 7th Instagram video. Looks like this family is having a ton of fun while being at home!

