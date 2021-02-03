From the ’80s to Now! See Demi Moore’s Beautiful Transformation Throughout the Years

Demi Moore started her career in the ’80s, and since then, she’s transformed her gorgeous looks many times throughout the years. No matter what hairstyle or fashion she rocked, though, the Ghost alum always looked incredible. To this day, she is just as beautiful as she was when she was young!

In order to maintain her natural glow, the Golden Globe nominee is all about taking care of her skin. “I moisturize, moisturize, moisturize,” she told Marie Claire in July 2010. “No matter how late it is, when I get home, I take the time to clean and moisturize my face. I’m a big believer in that if you focus on good skin care, you really won’t need a lot of makeup.”

The Indecent Proposal actress is also one to try new skincare trends and treatments, including cryotherapy and Thermage skin-tightening, according to Stylecaster.com. Demi revealed she once tried leech therapy, which is used to “improve circulation and prevent tissue death,” per Healthline, during an appearance on Late Night with David Letterman in 2008.

“I was in Austria doing a cleanse and part of the treatment was leech therapy,” she explained to host David Letterman at the time. “These aren’t just swamp leeches though – we are talking about highly trained medical leeches.”

“These are not some low-level scavengers – we’re talking high-level blood suckers,” Demi emphasized, noting they attach to your body and release proteins and peptides that thin blood and prevent clotting. “It detoxifies your blood – I’m feeling very detoxified right now.”

Demi proved she was all about her beauty regimen when she debuted a youthful appearance while walking on Fendi’s runway during Paris Fashion Week in January 2021. The Striptease alum got emotional about the dream come true while talking with Naomi Campbell in early February.

“I took a moment and I thought, ‘Oh my God, I just walked a runway show with some of the biggest models ever,'” Demi marveled. “I literally felt like a little kid … it really was a teenage fantasy fulfilled.”

Reflecting on the unforgettable experience, Demi noted taking the runway was a “powerful” moment. “It felt special for me because it felt less that it was entirely about the clothes and more that it was about the full story,” she gushed. “It felt very magical and moving. It was extremely memorable.”

