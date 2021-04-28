Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are always on dad and mom duty! The Deadpool star and the Shallows actress were spotted on a rare outing with their daughter Inez. The Hollywood couple walked the streets of New York City as Ryan gave their 4-year-old child a piggyback ride.

Inez looked adorable as always as she appeared on top of her famous father’s shoulders during their outing on Tuesday, April 27. The blonde-haired cutie proved she’s fashionable like her mama as she donned polka dot blue pants, a teal shirt with tulle and a bright pink jacket.

As for Ryan, the Free Guy actor, 44, looked comfortable and casual in navy chinos, matching sneakers, a green jacket, and he also accompanied his look with a blue baseball cap. Blake, 33, on the other hand, sported a brown trench coat over a top and black pants as she walked their dog beside the father-daughter duo.

Visibly missing from the outing were Ryan and Blake’s other children, 6-year-old James and 1-year-old Betty. The lovebirds — who married in 2012 — started their family when they welcomed their eldest daughter in December 2014.

Since then, the handsome hunk and the blonde beauty have been relishing their roles as parents of three. More than three years after the duo welcomed their second kiddo, Inez, in September 2016, they expanded their family when their youngest baby, Betty, arrived over the summer of 2019.

Ryan and Blake shared the news of pregnancy No. 3 months earlier in May, revealing the Gossip Girl alum’s baby bump on the red carpet of the Pokémon Detective Pikachu premiere. However, they kept many details under the radar, and Betty’s arrival wasn’t made public until October.

Despite doing their best to keep their family out of the spotlight, Ryan and Blake will gush over their beautiful children every now and then. Months after Betty’s birth, the Green Lantern star shared a sweet photo with his wife while holding their little girl in his arms.

“I love B.C. I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in,” he captioned the snapshot during a visit to his native Canada.

To see photos from Ryan and Blake’s rare NYC outing with Inez, scroll through the gallery below!