Ryan Reynolds Jokes That He and Blake Lively Haven’t Named Baby No. 3 Yet: ‘We’re Gonna Be Original’

When it comes to what Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are naming their new baby girl, let’s just say that they are keeping it close to the chest.

“We haven’t yet!” the Deadpool actor, 43, replied when asked by Today‘s Craig Melvin and Hoda Kotb how the famous pair came up with the name for their third child. “We’re gonna be original and — all of the letters in her name are silent … I want to give her something to push against in life.” The duo — who tied the knot in 2012 — also share son James, 4, and daughter Inez, 3.

The Hollywood couple welcomed their little one this past summer, in a birth that was kept under wraps. However, both Ryan and Blake have been supporting each other through it all. “Running around after three young kids isn’t easy for anyone, but Ryan and Blake are amazing parents and make it work,” an insider exclusively told Closer Weekly about the sweet family. “It’s a joint effort!”

And speaking of working together, it certainly seems like Ryan and Blake’s two eldest kids are all about their new sibling. “[They] adore their little sister,” the insider revealed. “There haven’t been any jealous issues at all!” The two stars also “can’t take their eyes off their new addition” and are “so in love with her.”

It should also come as no surprise that Ryan is all about fatherhood. “Ryan’s a fantastic, hands-on dad,” the source said. “He’ll often volunteer to do diaper duty or watch the kids if Blake needs some ‘me time.'” This isn’t the first time that the A-lister has opened up about his life as a father.

“It’s hard. It’s always a challenge, with two kids,” Ryan said at the time while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I think of blinking now like tiny little breaks all day.”

“It’s a dream,” the Detective Pikachu added of being a father of two kiddos. “They’re the best. They’re my buddies. I love it.”

It is quite clear that the pair is over the moon with their new baby!