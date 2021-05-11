The inside scoop? Matt Damon weighed in on rumors best friend Ben Affleck is back together with his ex-fiancée, Jennifer Lopez.

“There’s not enough liquor in the world for you to get me to say something about that,” he joked during an appearance on the Today show on Tuesday, May 11.

Shutterstock

The Oscar winner, 50, who is in Australia promoting his new movie, Stillwater, said he hadn’t heard about their possible rekindled romance until Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb brought it up.

“I just heard you guys,” he said. “I was sitting here waiting to come on TV. It’s is the first time I heard about it.” He added, however, that he’s all for it. “It’s a fascinating story. I hope it’s true. I love them both. I hope it’s true. That would be awesome.”

The A-lister’s comments come after Ben, 48, and Jen, 51, were spotted enjoying a week-long vacation together in Montana. Following the sighting, a source told In Touch Weekly the pair “still have chemistry” and are hitting it off. “Jennifer and Ben are having fun and seeing where it goes,” the insider divulged. “They both feel that their history together has made them closer friends.”

The Hustlers star and Deep Water actor were last seen at the VAX LIVE concert in Los Angeles on May 2, though they attended the star-studded event separately. The duo later jetted off to Big Sky, where they spent Mother’s Day together.

“I think the fact that they’re not worried about what anyone thinks speaks volumes,” the insider continued. “Jennifer and Ben have a real connection that never went away.”

Shutterstock

Ben and J. Lo were one of the power couples of the 2000s. The former flames, who starred together in Gigli and Jersey Girl, started dating early 2002, earning them the nickname “Bennifer.” They got engaged in that November, postponed their wedding in 2003 and ultimately broke up in 2004.

Despite the high-profile relationship fizzling out, Ben has still raved about his ex and her work ethic. “She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I’ve come across in this business,” he revealed in the May issue of InStyle. “She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I’m so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves.”

The director also went into detail on the tabloid scrutiny he and Jen faced as a couple. “People were so f–king mean about her — sexist, racist,” he candidly said in January on an episode of The Hollywood Reporter‘s “Awards Chatter” podcast. “Ugly, vicious s–t was written about her in ways that if you wrote it now, you would literally be fired for saying those things you said.”

After going their separate ways, the “On the Floor” singer married Marc Anthony, with whom she shares 13-year-old twins Max and Emme. They divorced in 2014. She was last linked to fiancé Alex Rodriguez, but they split in April and called off their engagement after four years together.

Ben, meanwhile, is fresh off his breakup from girlfriend Ana de Armas. Previously, he married Daredevil costar Jennifer Garner in 2005 and welcomed three kids, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. The couple finalized their divorce in 2018, although Ben still speaks highly of her, most recently wishing her a Happy Mother’s Day.