When was the last time you went to Venice with your mom? Well, for Debra Messing‘s only son Roman, it is currently, as he and his mother are having quite the vacation.

The Will & Grace star, 50, and Roman, 15, were spotted having the time of their life in Italy during a guided tour. The actress, in a floral dress and a white hat, was all smiles alongside her young kid, as the pair took in the sights and even hopped on a gondola.

Debra shares her son with her ex-husband Daniel Zelman — the pair tied the knot in 2000 before parting ways in 2016. However, The Wedding Date star is obviously still very close to Roman — she used to bring him to the set of her beloved sitcom when he was young. “I think that there is an internal part of us that says, ‘I need and want to be with my child all the time,’ but that’s just not the reality of our lives or our culture anymore,” she shared with Us Weekly.

“It’s a fact of life that I have to work, and I also understand that doing the creative work that I do fulfills me in a way that nothing else can. I believe that I’m able to be a better mother as a result,” she added.

