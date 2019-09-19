Even though Christie Brinkley broke her arm and had to drop out of season 28 of Dancing With the Stars, she still had a big smile on her face when she was seen out and about in an arm sling.

On Wednesday, September 18, the 65-year-old was spotted heading to the DWTS studio in Los Angeles, all while tending to her arm. The model went the all denim route, as she sported some high waisted jeans and a matching top. That wasn’t all though, as the blonde beauty added some white sneakers and topped it all off with some sunglasses. The Vegas Vacation actress was all ready to dance it up on the popular ABC competition show when she suffered a brutal injury — however, her youngest daughter Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook, 21, stepped up to take a her place.

“Keeping it all in the family, her daughter, a Sports Illustrated model, has chosen to quickly step in with hours to learn the entire routine and will compete in her mother’s place for the remainder of the season,” the PR team for Dancing With the Stars said in a statement at the time. “We wish Christie a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her in the audience, whenever possible, proudly supporting Sailor.” Christie was also nothing but supportive over the decision.

“Showbiz is all about getting a break, and Sailor and I both got one on Dancing with the Stars this season,” Christie said in another statement, this according to Good Morning America. “Sailor joined the cast when I got mine … ouch somebody stop me, it hurts to laugh!”

Even though the youngest Brinkley is taking over her mom, don’t think that the pair are one and the same. “I’m not the mini-Christie Brinkley. I’m myself. Now, I just try to post more normal things [on Instagram],” Sailor told Hamptons magazine of people always comparing her to her mother.

She added, “I hate the term ‘celebrity children,’ it can stunt your growth. Well, she is her own woman!

Scroll on down below to see more photos of Christie after her unfortunate injury.