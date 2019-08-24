As the child of iconic model Christie Brinkley, Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook has found herself being compared to her mom — however, the young woman says she isn’t exactly a carbon copy of her.

“I have been every size,” the 21-year-old told Hamptons magazine in a recent interview, adding that she was always “body shamed” and compared to her mom. “I’m not the mini-Christie Brinkley. I’m myself. Now, I just try to post more normal things [on Instagram].” Sailor was also joined by her two half-siblings — Alexa Ray Joel and Jack Brinkley Cooke — for the chat, as they discussed what it is like growing up with famous parents.

“I hate the term ‘celebrity children,’” Sailor told the outlet. “It can stunt your growth.” Alexa, 33, added, “Even more weird is ‘celebrity offspring.'”

The Dancing With the Stars alum shares Sailor with ex-husband, Peter Cook — the pair split ways in 2008 after a 12-year-old marriage. As for Alexa, she is the only daughter that Christie and her second husband, singer Billy Joel, had during their time together. Christie shares son Jack, 24, with former partner Richard Taubman.

This isn’t the first time that Christie’s youngest child has spoken about being compared to her mom — she once opened up about it to People. “I grew up looking at these photos of my mom, never thinking that I would ever be able to do that,” Sailor shared at the time. “To be compared to my mother who has this extremely successful career under her belt when I’m just getting started? And to have people say I’m never going to have what she has or be what she is. I’m not trying to be her. But I’m fine. I don’t get hurt by this stuff.”

However, Christie has always inspired her children. “She always said to just keep smiling, even if you’re feeling bad, and you’ll start feeling good,” Sailor said.

It certainly seems like Christie has always wanted the best for her children!