It is now obvious that Cheryl Burke knows exactly what type of partners she prefers to team up with on Dancing With the Stars, as she made it very clear recently while talking about the mystery man.

“I can’t tell you who my partner is, obviously, but he is definitely somebody who I prefer,” the 35-year-old told Us Weekly recently. “I guess you could say from his job, from his occupation … he understands and he gets it. So I always prefer these types of people, let’s put it that way.” However, the TV star did spill a bit more on her partner.

“It’s been a little bit tricky cause my partner is actually traveling. He’s not based in Los Angeles,” the model told the outlet, referring to the location where the ABC program is filmed. “It’s a little tricky when you travel because, whether if it’s to the East Coast or even if it’s to Arizona, it’s like, you get on a plane and you feel like your equilibrium is off a little bit. But either way, it’s fine. We’ll make it work.”

“I mean, he has another job on top of this show, but I think he’s starting to understand that, like, this is gonna take up most of his time,” she explained. Cheryl continued to treat this like an episode of The Masked Singer, sharing even more hints about who she will be dancing with.

“He’s full of personality, and he really wants to do well,” she said. “He’s a hard worker. I mean, like, such a hard worker, and I don’t really have to be too hard on him cause I see that he’s very hard on himself. But he’s already telling me how strict I am. I’m like, ‘You haven’t seen anything yet.’ I said, ‘This is still the honeymoon phase.’”

Some notable celebrities that will be hitting the floor for season 28 of the competition include Christie Brinkley, James Van Der Beek, Karamo Brown from Queer Eye and The Office alum Kate Flannery.

The fun all kicks off on the newest season of Dancing With the Stars when it premieres Monday, September 16, at 8 p.m..